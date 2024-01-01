$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
2LT - Cooled Seats - Navigation
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
2LT - Cooled Seats - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,363KM
VIN 1G1ZE5ST4PF164395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Sunroof!
Sophisticated at first glance, Malibu opens up to a thoughtful interior, designed to comfort and impress. This 2023 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2023 Chevy Malibu is a great example of successful marriage of form and function. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.This low mileage sedan has just 3,363 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is 2LT. This range-topping Malibu 2LT is packed with great standard features such as LED lights with automatic high beams, heated power-adjustable side mirrors, an express open/close glass sunroof, an acoustic windshield, and exclusive aluminum wheels. Other standard features include perforated leather upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats with power-adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, electronic cruise control, mobile device wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and an8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, SiriusXM streaming radio, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. Occupants are kept safe on the road with lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Led Lights, Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2023 Chevrolet Malibu