2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$39,138
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,333KM
VIN 3GCNAAED9PG327507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 6,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver!
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Regular Cab pickup has just 6,333 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. This rugged Silverado Work Truck was built for a no-nonsense, hard working type of person. All work and no play makes for a dull day, so this pickup truck is equipped with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB charging ports so your crews equipment is always ready to go. Remote keyless entry, power windows, and air conditioning offer modern convenience and comfort, while lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, intellibeam automatic high beams, and an HD rear view camera keep your crew safe. The useful Teen Driver systems also allows you to track driving habits and restrict certain features once you hand over the keys. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Teen Driver, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $273.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Intellibeam
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
