$62,238+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$62,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,116KM
VIN 3GCUDEE88PG115551
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 450506A
- Mileage 31,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Tow Hitch, Touchscreen, IntelliBeam, Power Seat, Climate Control
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 31,116 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardo's legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $435.09 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 31,116 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardo's legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $435.09 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST 22,747 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic 91,774 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue - Low Mileage 41,500 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$62,238
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500