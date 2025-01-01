Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Tow Hitch, Touchscreen, IntelliBeam, Power Seat, Climate Control</b><br> <br> This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 31,116 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardos legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolets Premium Infotainment 3 system thats paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$435.09</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

31,116 KM

Details Description

$62,238

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle
12408258

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$62,238

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,116KM
VIN 3GCUDEE88PG115551

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 450506A
  • Mileage 31,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Tow Hitch, Touchscreen, IntelliBeam, Power Seat, Climate Control

This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 31,116 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardo's legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $435.09 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST 22,747 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic 91,774 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue - Low Mileage 41,500 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,238

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500