$59,629+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country - Leather Seats
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$59,629
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
49,000KM
VIN 2GCUDJED6P1145212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 460704A
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats, Premium Audio!
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road.
This 4X4 pickup has 49,000 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. This top of the line Silverado 1500 High Country is the pinnacle trim from Chevrolet and was designed to reward you with the best truck on the market. This fully loaded truck comes with premium leather seats with exclusive stitching and authentic open-pore wood trim, unique aluminum wheels, and Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional high end features include a BOSE premium audio system, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, remote engine start, blind spot detection with trailer side detection, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam LED headlights, a leather wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, trailer hitch guidance and a HD 360 surround vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $388.42 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road.
This 4X4 pickup has 49,000 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. This top of the line Silverado 1500 High Country is the pinnacle trim from Chevrolet and was designed to reward you with the best truck on the market. This fully loaded truck comes with premium leather seats with exclusive stitching and authentic open-pore wood trim, unique aluminum wheels, and Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional high end features include a BOSE premium audio system, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, remote engine start, blind spot detection with trailer side detection, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam LED headlights, a leather wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, trailer hitch guidance and a HD 360 surround vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $388.42 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width underseat storage, (includes child sea...
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, Wireless Charging, power cord management, hanging file folder capability; includes removable storage tray (Includes (EPH) Electronic Transmission Range Selector (console mounted).)
Steering wheel, wrapped
Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include Qi and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses. Beginning October 26, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will...
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Tailgate, standard
Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
Bumper, rear (Body-colour.)
Mirror caps, painted (Body-colour. Not available with (DQS) trailering mirrors.)
Tailgate, gate function power up/down with power lock and release (Not available with (QK2) Multi-Flex tailgate.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
Taillamps, LED with signature, animation and incandescent reverse lights
Lighting, perimeter
Wipers, front rain-sensing
Chevytec spray-on bedliner, Black (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Recovery hooks, chrome
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Exhaust, dual with polished outlets
Brake lining wear indicator
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Auto-locking rear differential
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to op...
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Suspension Package, High Capacity
Shifter, Electronic Transmission Range Selector includes steering column paddle shifters
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Trailering App
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Trailer Camera Provisions
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Subaru Impreza 5-dr Convienence AT 122,325 KM $14,168 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Acadia SLT1 138,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Aluminum Wheels 119,672 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$59,629
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500