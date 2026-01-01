$84,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
High Country-3LZ-DIESEL-PANO ROOF-REAR TV-HUD-BOSE
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
High Country-3LZ-DIESEL-PANO ROOF-REAR TV-HUD-BOSE
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$84,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 59,361 KM
Vehicle Description
HARD TO FIND!! COMPARE AT OVER $130,000 NEW!!! FULLY LOADED 3LZ TRIM WITH EVERYTHING!!! RARE DIESEL!!!! Features include: power running boards, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power front seats, remote start, Heads Up Display, 360 camera with front and rear cameras, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, Bose audio system, navigation, alloy wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!***** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $569 bi-weekly with $3500 down over 84 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $84995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
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613-830-5676