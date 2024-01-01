$43,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$43,800
+ taxes & licensing
34,290KM
Used
VIN 1GNEVGKW4PJ139643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,290 KM
Vehicle Description
Tow Package, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
This modern SUV features a bold front fascia, eye-catching styling, and dynamic contours. This 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2023 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that there's always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle that's just as ready as you, check out the 2023 Traverse.This SUV has 34,290 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT Cloth. Upgrading to this Traverse LT is a great choice as it features blind zone alert, a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start with remote keyless entry and an 8-way power driver seat. Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a larger 8 inch touchscreen featuring voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $306.20 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
