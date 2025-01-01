$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Hornet
GT Plus - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2023 Dodge Hornet
GT Plus - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,560KM
VIN ZACNDFBN9P3A05294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio!
Bold, aggressive and capable, this all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet is ready for whatever. This 2023 Dodge Hornet is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet is the Detroit-based automaker's first foray into the compact SUV segment, and it certainly has caused quite the stir. Sharp aggressive exterior styling combined with astounding performance from a selection of powertrains ensure that this head-turning SUV stays on top of the pack. With an addition of a new hybrid power unit, exceptional acceleration as well as impressive efficiency is expected. For a taste of the new chapter of Dodge, step this way.This low mileage SUV has just 5,560 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Hornet's trim level is GT Plus. Stepping up to this GT Plus trim rewards you with inbuilt navigation, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a power liftgate, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, remote engine start, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Other amazing standard features include a 10.25-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lights with daytime running lights and automatic high beams, and power heated side mirrors. Safety on the road is assured thanks to blind spot detection, ParkSense rear parking sensors, forward collision warning with rear cross path detection, lane departure warning, and a ParkView back-up camera. Additional features include mobile hotspot internet access, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry with push button start, traffic distance pacing, dual-zone front air conditioning, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACNDFBN9P3A05294.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Vinyl/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Seating
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
51 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo
GVWR: 2,249 kgs (4,960 lbs)
564.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Path Detection
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G WiFi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2023 Dodge Hornet