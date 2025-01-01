$54,938+ taxes & licensing
2023 Genesis GV70
3.5T Sport Plus - Sunroof - Premium Audio
2023 Genesis GV70
3.5T Sport Plus - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$54,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,697KM
VIN KMUMCDTC9PU082087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,697 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display!
This expertly sculpted Genesis GV70 makes sure to get the most out of everyday life. This 2023 Genesis GV70 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Genesis GV70 is a premium SUV that sports an urban design to maximize its athletic elegance, dynamic driving experience, and has an interior that showcases its state?of?the?art technology and futuristic design. For an evolutionary step in luxury, performance and technology, this 2023 GV70 is an obvious choice.This SUV has 37,697 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GV70's trim level is 3.5T Sport Plus. This Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Plus comes fully loaded with a sport tuned all-wheel drive powertrain, heads up display, an exterior sport appearance package with carbon fiber interior trim, power-heated and cooled Nappa leather sport seats, heated rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry w/fingerprint authentication, a useful power liftgate, remote engine start, Quad LED lighting and wireless device charging. This luxurious SUV also includes a large 14.5 inch HD touchscreen that features built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Lexicon audio system with Genesis Connected Services. Additional premium features include exclusive aluminum wheels, a panoramic sunroof, blind spot detection with forward collision avoidance, highway driving assist II technology, distance pacing cruise control, lane keep assist, remote smart parking assist, front and rear parking sensors plus a useful 360 degree camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $384.06 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Safety
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA-A) Blind Spot
Highway Driving Assist (HDA) / Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Passenger Seat
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
12-Way Driver Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Glass/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 16-way power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar, driver seat power cushion extension and side bolsters, driver seat ergo motion (massage seats), 8-way power passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar, adjustable head...
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 21" x 9.0J Dark Sputtering Aluminum -inc: Sport design
Tires: 255/40R21 AS
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
3.909 Axle Ratio
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,590 kgs
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Predictive Adaptive Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Head up display
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
(FCA) Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Pedestrian Detection/Junction Turning
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: shift-by-wire, paddle shifters and drive mode select (comfort, eco, sport, sport plus and custom)
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)
Engine: 3.5L DOHC D-CVVT Twin Turbo GDI+MPI V6 -inc: 24-valve, idle stop and go (ISG)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2023 Genesis GV70