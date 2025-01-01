$44,738+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia
AT4 - Navigation - Premium Audio
2023 GMC Acadia
AT4 - Navigation - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$44,738
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,537KM
VIN 1GKKNLLS4PZ139972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,537 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels!
This GMC Acadia offers generous occupant space, stellar driving capabilities and excellent fuel economy, with plenty of features and the right amount of luxury. This 2023 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Wherever the roads lead, go confidently in this 2023 GMC Acadia. This SUV offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 31,537 kms. It's brown in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is AT4. This rugged Acadia AT4 comes very well equipped with an Active Torque Control AWD system, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, signature LED lighting, 4G LTE with GMC Connected Access, an 8 inch color touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an exclusive AT4 front grille and black chrome exterior trim. Additional features include a power liftgate, HD rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, forward collision alert, exclusive gloss-black aluminum wheels, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $312.76 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Intellibeam
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2023 GMC Acadia