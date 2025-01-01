2023 GMC Acadia

remote start

Remote Keyless Entry

Rear View Camera

COMPASS DISPLAY

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Following Distance Indicator

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Defogger, rear-window electric

Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer

Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer

Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total

Lamp Package, interior, deluxe

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual

Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console

GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Display, driver instrument information, 4.2" multi-colour

Heater, electric, heating/defroster (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)

Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.