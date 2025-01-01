$37,938+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia
SLE - Power Liftgate - Remote Start
2023 GMC Acadia
SLE - Power Liftgate - Remote Start
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$37,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,302KM
VIN 1GKKNRLS2PZ131145
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,302 KM
Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
This 2023 GMC Acadia checks all the boxes for a family-friendly SUV. This 2023 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Wherever the roads lead, go confidently in this 2023 GMC Acadia. This SUV offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 61,302 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes very well equipped with the essentials such as lane keep assist with lane departure warning, signature LED lighting, 4G LTE with GMC Connected Access, an 8-inch color touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push-button start, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, a power liftgate, HD rearview camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat controls, forward collision alert, stylish aluminum wheels, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $265.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Following Distance Indicator
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Display, driver instrument information, 4.2" multi-colour
Heater, electric, heating/defroster (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Intellibeam
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Roof rails, brushed aluminum
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Antenna, body-colour, roof-mounted shark fin
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped)
Airbags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions
Seat belts, front, height-adjustable
Electronic Parking Brake
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
E10 Fuel capable
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine control, stop/start system
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Brakes, front and rear, electric (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine air filtration monitor
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Park Assist
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$37,938
+ taxes & licensing>
2023 GMC Acadia