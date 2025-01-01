Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!</b><br> <br> Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, youll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,270 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sierra 1500s trim level is Pro. This GMC Sierra 1500 Pro comes with some excellent features such as a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$336.52</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

41,270 KM

Details Description Features

$48,138

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Pro - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12262648

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Pro - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$48,138

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,270KM
VIN 1GTPUAEK1PZ161496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!

Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,270 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Pro. This GMC Sierra 1500 Pro comes with some excellent features such as a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $336.52 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Locking Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Safety

Teen Driver

Additional Features

Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala LS - Wi-Fi - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Chevrolet Impala LS - Wi-Fi - Bluetooth 26,963 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 7,025 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SV - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SV - Sunroof - Navigation 62,486 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,138

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Sierra 1500