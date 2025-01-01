$48,138+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$48,138
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,270KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTPUAEK1PZ161496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,270 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,270 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Pro. This GMC Sierra 1500 Pro comes with some excellent features such as a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $336.52 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,270 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Pro. This GMC Sierra 1500 Pro comes with some excellent features such as a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $336.52 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Locking Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Safety
Teen Driver
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Chevrolet Impala LS - Wi-Fi - Bluetooth 26,963 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 7,025 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SV - Sunroof - Navigation 62,486 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$48,138
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2023 GMC Sierra 1500