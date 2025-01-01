$37,738+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 GMC Terrain
AT4 - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
2023 GMC Terrain
AT4 - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$37,738
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,036KM
VIN 3GKALYEG3PL173089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,036 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist!
Iconic GMC styling paired with remarkable reliability make this 2023 Terrain an ideal option in the crossover SUV segment. This 2023 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
From endless details that drastically improve this SUV's usability, to striking style and amazing capability, this 2023 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from an extremely versatile SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain.This low mileage SUV has just 7,036 kms. It's tan in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this off-road ready Terrain AT4 is an awesome decision as it comes loaded with leather front seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain AT4 also includes an off-road skid plate, dark exterior accents, gloss black aluminum wheels and exclusive interior accents, power rear liftgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $263.82 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel, heated
Rear seat reminder
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Air vents, 2nd row
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)
Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
Memory Package, recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Sill plates, front
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Steering wheel, wrapped
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirror caps, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tail lamps, LED signature
Trim, Black lower body
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
Tire, spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Cold Air Grille Shutter
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands-free with logo projection
Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Gloss Black aluminum
Tires, P225/65R17 all-season
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Emissions, federal requirements
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
Skid Plate, engine compartment
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Power Options
Power Seats
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Teen Driver
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$37,738
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2023 GMC Terrain