<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Have a look at this FULLY EQUIPPED GMC Terrain DENALI!!! The DENALI trim level on the Terrain comes with EVERY possible factory option including: heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, heads up display, all wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, power driver and passenger seats, remote start, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, rear power lift gate, gloss black alloy wheels, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bose audio system and more!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333; text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff; caret-color: #333333;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff; caret-color: #333333;>Priced at ONLY $255 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $36995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2023 GMC Terrain

45,824 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Denali AWD! LOW KM, BOSE, PANO ROOF, LEATHER!!!

Denali AWD! LOW KM, BOSE, PANO ROOF, LEATHER!!!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
45,824KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG8PL144407

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,824 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

