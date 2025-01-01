$36,995+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali AWD! LOW KM, BOSE, PANO ROOF, LEATHER!!!
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali AWD! LOW KM, BOSE, PANO ROOF, LEATHER!!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,824 KM
Vehicle Description
Have a look at this FULLY EQUIPPED GMC Terrain DENALI!!! The DENALI trim level on the Terrain comes with EVERY possible factory option including: heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, heads up display, all wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, power driver and passenger seats, remote start, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, rear power lift gate, gloss black alloy wheels, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bose audio system and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $255 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $36995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676