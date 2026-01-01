Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. <span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.</span></p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information </p>

2023 Hyundai Elantra

19,440 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N Line Ultimate DCT

Watch This Vehicle
14110783

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N Line Ultimate DCT

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

  1. 14110783
  2. 14110783
  3. 14110783
  4. 14110783
  5. 14110783
  6. 14110783
  7. 14110783
  8. 14110783
  9. 14110783
  10. 14110783
  11. 14110783
  12. 14110783
  13. 14110783
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
19,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLR4AF0PU469102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6244A
  • Mileage 19,440 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line AWD 96,917 KM $23,395 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 112,950 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL AWD 72,510 KM $37,888 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2023 Hyundai Elantra