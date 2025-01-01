Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW!! These are VERY hard to find, but WE HAVE ONE!! This 2023 Kia Sorento LX Premium AWD has it all including: 7-passenger seating WITH 3RD ROW, heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, push-button start, blind spot monitor, forward collision warning, park view camera and reverse camera, power group, alloy wheels, Apple Carplay and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $254 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34983 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment before this one gets away!!</span></p>

2023 Kia Sorento

54,732 KM

Details Description Features

$34,983

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Sorento

LX Premium - AWD, 3RD ROW! HEATED SEATS/STRING WHL

Watch This Vehicle
12879041

2023 Kia Sorento

LX Premium - AWD, 3RD ROW! HEATED SEATS/STRING WHL

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1755614604457
  2. 1755614604981
  3. 1755614605462
  4. 1755614605944
  5. 1755614606394
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$34,983

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,732KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYRGDLC0PG161999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 54,732 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! These are VERY hard to find, but WE HAVE ONE!! This 2023 Kia Sorento LX Premium AWD has it all including: 7-passenger seating WITH 3RD ROW, heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, push-button start, blind spot monitor, forward collision warning, park view camera and reverse camera, power group, alloy wheels, Apple Carplay and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $254 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34983 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment before this one gets away!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2023 Kia Sorento LX Premium - AWD, 3RD ROW! HEATED SEATS/STRING WHL for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Kia Sorento LX Premium - AWD, 3RD ROW! HEATED SEATS/STRING WHL 54,732 KM $34,983 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv - LOW KM!! NAV, SUNROOF, S-LINE PACKAGE for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv - LOW KM!! NAV, SUNROOF, S-LINE PACKAGE 54,466 KM $35,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT - MIDNIGHT PACKAGE! BLACK WHEELS, REMOTE START for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT - MIDNIGHT PACKAGE! BLACK WHEELS, REMOTE START 81,599 KM $22,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,983

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2023 Kia Sorento