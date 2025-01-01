$25,488+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi RVR
SE FWD
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$25,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,605KM
VIN JA4AHUAU6PU601965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H0241
- Mileage 21,605 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!!!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Fuel economy city: 9.7L/100 km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Manual-shift auto: Sportronic
Engine torque: 145 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Front tires: 215/70HR16.0
Engine horsepower: 148hp @ 6,000RPM
Passenger volume: 2,761L (97.5 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 148hp @ 6,000RPM
Rear tires: 215/70HR16.0
GVWR: 1,970kg (4,343lbs)
Torque: 145 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel tank capacity: 63.0L
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Exterior height: 1,645mm (64.8)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5)
Front legroom: 1,056mm (41.6)
Rear legroom: 921mm (36.3)
Front hiproom: 1,324mm (52.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,310mm (51.6)
Exterior body width: 1,810mm (71.3)
Exterior length: 4,365mm (171.9)
Fuel economy combined: 8.9L/100 km
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Curb weight: 1,415kg (3,120lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 614 L (22 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,402 L (50 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Orleans Mitsubishi
