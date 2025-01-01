Menu
2023 Mitsubishi RVR

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

21,605 KM

Details Description Features

$25,488

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi RVR

SE FWD

12380412

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

SE FWD

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,605KM
VIN JA4AHUAU6PU601965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H0241
  • Mileage 21,605 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Fuel economy city: 9.7L/100 km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Manual-shift auto: Sportronic
Engine torque: 145 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Front tires: 215/70HR16.0
Engine horsepower: 148hp @ 6,000RPM
Passenger volume: 2,761L (97.5 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 148hp @ 6,000RPM
Rear tires: 215/70HR16.0
GVWR: 1,970kg (4,343lbs)
Torque: 145 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel tank capacity: 63.0L
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Exterior height: 1,645mm (64.8)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5)
Front legroom: 1,056mm (41.6)
Rear legroom: 921mm (36.3)
Front hiproom: 1,324mm (52.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,310mm (51.6)
Exterior body width: 1,810mm (71.3)
Exterior length: 4,365mm (171.9)
Fuel economy combined: 8.9L/100 km
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Curb weight: 1,415kg (3,120lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 614 L (22 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,402 L (50 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2023 Mitsubishi RVR