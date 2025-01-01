Menu
Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, SiriusXM

With intense trucking capability, and the light size and power to tackle the trails, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is your tool and toy all in one. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Massive power and massive fun, this 2023 Frontier proves that size isnt everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2023 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This 4X4 pickup has 49,500 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Frontiers trim level is Crew Cab PRO-4X. This Frontier Pro is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing.

2023 Nissan Frontier

49,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier

CREW CAB PRO-4X

12089695

2023 Nissan Frontier

CREW CAB PRO-4X

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,500KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK0PN626541

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL0823
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, SiriusXM

With intense trucking capability, and the light size and power to tackle the trails, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is your tool and toy all in one. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Massive power and massive fun, this 2023 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2023 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This 4X4 pickup has 49,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Frontier's trim level is Crew Cab PRO-4X. This Frontier Pro is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2023 Nissan Frontier