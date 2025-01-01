$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Murano
PLATINUM - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,008KM
VIN 5N1AZ2DS3PC130120
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,008 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Greatness is more than looks, and this Murano has it in fair measure. This 2023 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2023 Nissan Murano offers confident power, efficient usage of fuel and space, and an exciting exterior sure to turn heads. This uber popular crossover does more than settle for good enough. This Murano offers an airy interior that was designed to make every seating position one to enjoy. For a crossover that is more than just good looks and decent power, check out this well designed 2023 Murano. This low mileage SUV has just 8,008 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Murano's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum trim takes luxury seriously with heated and cooled leather seats with diamond quilting and extended leather upholstery with contrast piping and stitching. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, motion activated power liftgate, remote start with intelligent climate control, memory settings, ambient interior lighting, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort along with intelligent cruise with distance pacing, intelligent Around View camera, and traffic sign recognition for even more confidence. Navigation and Bose Premium Audio are added to the NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a ton more connectivity features. Forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind spot detection, and rear parking sensors help inspire confidence on the drive.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget. Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun, Casselman, Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed. Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2023 Nissan Murano