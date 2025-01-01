$44,558+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
SL - Sunroof - Navigation
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
SL - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$44,558
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,420KM
VIN 5N1DR3CE9PC234058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Compare at $45895 - Our Price is just $44558!
After a hard day on the trail or hauling family, the interior of this 2023 Nissan feels like a sanctuary. This 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2023 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder.This SUV has 63,420 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. This Pathfinder SL adds heated leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, and a 120V outlet to this incredible SUV. This family hauler is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar, driver seat memory and 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way power lumbar
Fixed 60-40 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P255/60R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Argent Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,750 kgs (6,063 lbs)
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Window grid and fixed antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2023 Nissan Pathfinder