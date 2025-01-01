$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Venza
LE - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,399KM
VIN JTEAAAAH1PJ133989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6695
- Mileage 22,399 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2023 Toyota Venza is a great option for a crossover SUV, with a striking design and impressive efficiency. This 2023 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2023 Venza is timeless SUV that was built to elevate your commute with a refined exterior and luxurious interior. More than a luxury SUV, this Venza is more efficient, safer and entertaining than any previous hybrid SUV. All that, plus the next generation of Toyota's hybrid technology means this 2023 Venza Hybrid is a reflection of your very best self. This low mileage SUV has just 22,399 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Venza's trim level is LE. Defined by the smallest of detail, this Venza LE is ready to impress with stylish aluminum wheels, heated front seats wrapped in premium material, a large 8 inch color touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and a wireless charging pad. This well equipped SUV also features a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, a 60/40 split rear seat, LED headlamps, a power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additional safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that comes with lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward and rear collision warning plus blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
