$33,238+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring - Power Liftgate
2024 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$33,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,127KM
VIN KL4AMESL8RB016813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist!
This Encore GX has the versatility to keep up with the many hats you wear in life. This 2024 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.This SUV has 19,127 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring trim steps things up with a power liftgate for rear cargo access, exclusive exterior styling and leatherette upholstery, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, and an 11-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane change alert with side blind zone alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $232.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
COMPASS DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay
Assist handle, front passenger
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Rear seat reminder
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Brake lining wear indicator
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air filter, pollutant
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down, driver and front passenger
Key system, 2 keys
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
AUX heater, electric, heating/defroster
Cargo security cover, rear, stowable under rear cargo load floor
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)
Armrest, rear centre (Included and only available with (Y55) Comfort Package.)
Driver Information Centre 8" diagonal fully digital colour display, reconfigurable
Vehicle health management, provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Display, ECO drive assistance
USB charging ports, 2 (1 USB Type-A, 1 USB Type-C), charging only located on the rear of the centre console
Glovebox, single compartment
Steering wheel, wrapped (Flat-bottom.)
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Liftgate, power
Mouldings, Black bodyside
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
Door pillar trim, blackout
Mouldings, upper side window, chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Shutters, front upper grille, active
Bumpers, front and rear, Silver-painted insert
Mouldings, rocker, gloss Black
Grille, Sport Touring, high gloss Black
Mechanical
driver shift control
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Keyless start, push button
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch, non-latching
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models)
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector
Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector
Fuel system, electronic, returnless
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual note tone
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions with pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Antenna, roof-mounted
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 7-speaker system, enhanced performance including amplifier
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$33,238
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 Buick Encore GX