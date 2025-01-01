Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW!!! WHAT A GORGEOUS COLOR COMBO!!! This 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring ALL WHEEL DRIVE also has ONLY 35,000km!!!! Features include: panoramic sunroof, heated seats, power driver seat, gloss black wheels, remote start, back-up camera, blind spot monitor, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $178 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $28711 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></strong></p>

2024 Buick Encore GX

35,208 KM

Details Description Features

$28,711

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Buick Encore GX

ST ONLY 35K! AWD, PANO ROOF, TAN LEATHER INTERIOR!

Watch This Vehicle
13098062

2024 Buick Encore GX

ST ONLY 35K! AWD, PANO ROOF, TAN LEATHER INTERIOR!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1761174056677
  2. 1761174057168
  3. 1761174057577
  4. 1761174058001
  5. 1761174058422
  6. 1761174058894
  7. 1761174059304
  8. 1761174059771
  9. 1761174060203
  10. 1761174060637
  11. 1761174061076
  12. 1761174061523
  13. 1761174061984
  14. 1761174062404
  15. 1761174062844
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,711

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,208KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4AMESL9RB031143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25188
  • Mileage 35,208 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! WHAT A GORGEOUS COLOR COMBO!!! This 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring ALL WHEEL DRIVE also has ONLY 35,000km!!!! Features include: panoramic sunroof, heated seats, power driver seat, gloss black wheels, remote start, back-up camera, blind spot monitor, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $178 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $28711 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2024 Buick Encore GX ST ONLY 35K! AWD, PANO ROOF, TAN LEATHER INTERIOR! for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Buick Encore GX ST ONLY 35K! AWD, PANO ROOF, TAN LEATHER INTERIOR! 35,208 KM $28,711 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring LOW KM! SUNROOF, POWER HATCH! LOADED for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring LOW KM! SUNROOF, POWER HATCH! LOADED 24,534 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac ATS RARE!!! 6-SPEED MANUAL!! BOSE, LEATHER, SUNROOF!!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 Cadillac ATS RARE!!! 6-SPEED MANUAL!! BOSE, LEATHER, SUNROOF!!! 66,005 KM $16,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,711

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2024 Buick Encore GX