$30,038+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Buick Envista
Sport Touring - Heated Seats
2024 Buick Envista
Sport Touring - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$30,038
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,457KM
VIN KL47LBE28RB131023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist!
With a flowing roofline, sleek sportback design and a bold stance, this Buick Envista sure makes a great first impression. This 2024 Buick Envista is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Buick's all-new Envista represents a bold foray into the crossover SUV segment, and debuts with arresting styling and a suite of awesome tech and safety features. The swooping roofline and bold proportions make for a certain head-turner when on the move. With impressive performance and satisfying dynamics, this Buick Envista is sure to impress.This SUV has 10,457 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envista's trim level is Sport Touring. This breathtaking SUV comes loaded with amazing standard features such as heated front seats with lumbar adjustment, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, wi-fi hotspot capability, and an 11-inch diagonal touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM streaming radio. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane change alert with blind zone alert, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Console, floor, with armrest
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Sensor, cabin humidity
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Rear seat reminder
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
Key system, 2 keys
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Head restraints, rear, height adjustable
Steering wheel, wrapped, flat-bottom
Head restraints, front, up/down adjustment
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal fully digital colour display, reconfigurable
Display, trip computer
Window, power, driver with Express-Down
Window, power, front passenger with Express-Down
Power outlet, 12-volt located inside front console
USB ports, 2 type-C located on back of centre console, charge-only
Shift knob, vinyl
Cargo security cover, rear stowable under rear cargo load floor
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Capless Fuel Fill
Recovery hook, front
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine air filtration monitor
Battery, 70AH, 12V, 760 cold-cranking amps
Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo (GM-estimated 137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 Nm] @ 2500-4000 rpm)
GVWR, 4255 lbs. (1930 kg)
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Horn, single-note
HD Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
Seat belts, 3-point, all seating positions with front pretensioners
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Liftgate, manual
Mirror caps, high gloss Black
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Exhaust tip, turned down, hidden
Glass, tinted windshield
Headlamp level, upper
Lamps, turn signal indicators, front LED
Mouldings, gloss Black bodyside
Media / Nav / Comm
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, premium 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$30,038
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 Buick Envista