WOW!!! Practically like new!! LIKE-NEW WINTER TIRE/ALLOY WHEEL PACKAGE INCLUDED!!! This 2024 Envista Avenir is going to make you the talk of the town, or at least your neighbourhood!!! Loaded up with all the features including: power sunroof, back-up camera, forward collision warning, SiriusXM satellite radio, power driver seat, heated seats and steering wheel, alloy wheels, remote start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $1500 down at 6.49% over 84 months (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $30789 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2024 Buick Envista

26,117 KM

$30,789

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Envista

Avenir - LOW KM! WINTER TIRE PACKAGE INCLUDED!!

12854207

2024 Buick Envista

Avenir - LOW KM! WINTER TIRE PACKAGE INCLUDED!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
26,117KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL47LCE2XRB153997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,117 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! Practically like new!! LIKE-NEW WINTER TIRE/ALLOY WHEEL PACKAGE INCLUDED!!! This 2024 Envista Avenir is going to make you the talk of the town, or at least your neighbourhood!!! Loaded up with all the features including: power sunroof, back-up camera, forward collision warning, SiriusXM satellite radio, power driver seat, heated seats and steering wheel, alloy wheels, remote start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $1500 down at 6.49% over 84 months (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $30789 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2024 Buick Envista