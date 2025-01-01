Menu
<p>BRAND NEW!! Check out this BRAND NEW 2024 Chevrolet Colorado TRAILBOSS 4WD crew cab!! Features include: Chevrolet spray-in bedliner, gloss black alloy wheels, push-button start, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $334 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 6.46% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $48398 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

239 KM

$48,398

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Colorado

TRAILBOSS!! 4WD!! BRAND NEW!! BACK-UP CAM, LOADED!

2024 Chevrolet Colorado

TRAILBOSS!! 4WD!! BRAND NEW!! BACK-UP CAM, LOADED!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,398

+ taxes & licensing

239KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPTEEK5R1302243

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239 KM

BRAND NEW!! Check out this BRAND NEW 2024 Chevrolet Colorado TRAILBOSS 4WD crew cab!! Features include: Chevrolet spray-in bedliner, gloss black alloy wheels, push-button start, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $334 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 6.46% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $48398 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

TRAILBOSS
4WD
SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
LANE ASSIST
PUSH-BUTTON START
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676

$48,398

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2024 Chevrolet Colorado