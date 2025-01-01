Menu
Off-Road Package, Tow Package, Remote Start, Climate Control, LED Lights!

This 2024 Chevy Colorado is more capable and ever ready for whatever epic adventures come your way. This 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

With robust powertrain options and an incredibly refined interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2024 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value.Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Colorados trim level is ZR2. This Colorado ZR2 is ready for your next adventure, with a comprehensive off-road package that includes lifted suspension and a wider chassis, upgraded dampers, an off-road-styled front end, and fender flares. The capability doesnt stop there, as this truck also comes standard with hill descent control, a tow package with a heavy duty trailer hitch, 7-pin connector and a trailer brake controller, full-locking front and rear differentials, front-mounted recovery hooks, LED headlights with front LED fog lamps, and a highly versatile cargo box and tailgate. Interior features include heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, USB ports and full-size power outlets, and front and rear carpeted floor mats. Connectivity is handled via 11.3-inch diagonal screen, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Chevrolet Connected Services. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Tow Package, Remote Start, Climate Control, Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.

Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550

Used
CALL
VIN 1GCPTFEK1R1307008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA0110A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Off-Road Package, Tow Package, Remote Start, Climate Control, LED Lights!

This 2024 Chevy Colorado is more capable and ever ready for whatever epic adventures come your way. This 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

With robust powertrain options and an incredibly refined interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2024 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value.It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Colorado's trim level is ZR2. This Colorado ZR2 is ready for your next adventure, with a comprehensive off-road package that includes lifted suspension and a wider chassis, upgraded dampers, an off-road-styled front end, and fender flares. The capability doesn't stop there, as this truck also comes standard with hill descent control, a tow package with a heavy duty trailer hitch, 7-pin connector and a trailer brake controller, full-locking front and rear differentials, front-mounted recovery hooks, LED headlights with front LED fog lamps, and a highly versatile cargo box and tailgate. Interior features include heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, USB ports and full-size power outlets, and front and rear carpeted floor mats. Connectivity is handled via 11.3-inch diagonal screen, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Chevrolet Connected Services. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Tow Package, Remote Start, Climate Control, Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

remote start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Off-Road Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

