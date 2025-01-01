$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2 - Tow Package - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN 1GCPTFEK1R1307008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA0110A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Package, Tow Package, Remote Start, Climate Control, LED Lights!
This 2024 Chevy Colorado is more capable and ever ready for whatever epic adventures come your way. This 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With robust powertrain options and an incredibly refined interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2024 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value.It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is ZR2. This Colorado ZR2 is ready for your next adventure, with a comprehensive off-road package that includes lifted suspension and a wider chassis, upgraded dampers, an off-road-styled front end, and fender flares. The capability doesn't stop there, as this truck also comes standard with hill descent control, a tow package with a heavy duty trailer hitch, 7-pin connector and a trailer brake controller, full-locking front and rear differentials, front-mounted recovery hooks, LED headlights with front LED fog lamps, and a highly versatile cargo box and tailgate. Interior features include heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, USB ports and full-size power outlets, and front and rear carpeted floor mats. Connectivity is handled via 11.3-inch diagonal screen, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Chevrolet Connected Services. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Tow Package, Remote Start, Climate Control, Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Off-Road Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2024 Chevrolet Colorado