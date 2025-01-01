$43,048+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - Low Mileage
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$43,048
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,421KM
VIN 3GNAXXEG6RL190828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,421 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid-sized SUV segment. This 2024 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This extremely competent Chevy Equinox is a rewarding SUV that doubles down on versatility, practicality and all-round reliability. The dazzling exterior styling is sure to turn heads, while the well-equipped interior is put together with great quality, for a relaxing ride every time. This 2024 Equinox is sure to be loved by the whole family.This low mileage SUV has just 17,421 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. This Premier trim of the Equinox adds in perforated leather seats, mobile device wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, blind spot detection and dual-zone climate control, and is decked with great standard features such as front heated seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with active noise cancellation. Safety on the road is assured with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear park assist, and front pedestrian braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $300.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid-sized SUV segment. This 2024 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This extremely competent Chevy Equinox is a rewarding SUV that doubles down on versatility, practicality and all-round reliability. The dazzling exterior styling is sure to turn heads, while the well-equipped interior is put together with great quality, for a relaxing ride every time. This 2024 Equinox is sure to be loved by the whole family.This low mileage SUV has just 17,421 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. This Premier trim of the Equinox adds in perforated leather seats, mobile device wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, blind spot detection and dual-zone climate control, and is decked with great standard features such as front heated seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with active noise cancellation. Safety on the road is assured with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear park assist, and front pedestrian braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $300.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel, heated
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Wireless Charging for devices
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Steering wheel, wrapped
Mechanical
All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, front and rear with e-boost
Safety
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Exterior
Fog lamps, front
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Cold Air Grille Shutter includes seasonal lower grille cover (Certain vehicles built on or after February 15, 2024, may be forced to include (R6I) Not Equipped with Seasonal Lower Grille Cover, which removes the Seasonal Lower Grille Cover. See dealer ...
Media / Nav / Comm
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Body-colour.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 118,357 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT w/1LT - Low Mileage 62,825 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SEL 170,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$43,048
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 Chevrolet Equinox