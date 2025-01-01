$32,938+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Low Mileage
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$32,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,490KM
VIN 3GNAXUEG1RS150340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,490 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Get the versatility of a compact SUV, with its impressive fuel economy in the Chevy Equinox. This 2024 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This extremely competent Chevy Equinox is a rewarding SUV that doubles down on versatility, practicality and all-round reliability. The dazzling exterior styling is sure to turn heads, while the well-equipped interior is put together with great quality, for a relaxing ride every time. This 2024 Equinox is sure to be loved by the whole family.This low mileage SUV has just 16,490 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. This Equinox LT steps things up with a power liftgate for rear cargo access, blind spot detection and dual-zone climate control, and is decked with great standard features such as front heated seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with active noise cancellation. Safety on the road is assured with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear park assist, and front pedestrian braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.26 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Following Distance Indicator
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Steering wheel, wrapped
Mechanical
Suspension, rear 4-link
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
Fuel, gasoline, E15
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, front and rear with e-boost
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Cold Air Grille Shutter includes seasonal lower grille cover
Safety
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
Confidence & Convenience Package includes (B26) Driver Confidence II Package and (ZQ2) Driver Convenience Package content
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$32,938
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 Chevrolet Equinox