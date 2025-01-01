$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
Used
6,336KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST5RF181275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,336 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!
Sophisticated at first glance, Malibu opens up to a thoughtful interior, designed to comfort and impress. This 2024 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2024 Chevy Malibu is a great example of successful marriage of form and function. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.This low mileage sedan has just 6,336 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 163HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is 1LT. This Malibu RS adds black grille inserts, a rear spoiler and black Chevy bowties, exclusive larger aluminum wheels, a leather wrapped steering wheel and a power driver seat. It also includes all the essential modern technology like an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet Connected Access and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, a rear-view camera, 6-speaker system audio system and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, High Beam Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Brake, parking, electronic
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless
Axle, 5.10 final drive ratio
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (163 hp [122 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tire inflator kit
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Antenna, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Braking control, ECM grade
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Daytime Running Lamps, LED, separate
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera display is not HD with IOR audio system.)
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (WPS) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Interior
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Air filter, cabin
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Trunk cargo anchors
Display, 8" diagonal LCD touch screen
Rear seat armrest with cup holders
Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
High Beam Assist
4G Wi-Fi
2024 Chevrolet Malibu