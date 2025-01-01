$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck - Android Auto
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,968KM
VIN 3GCNAAED9RG387001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 11,968 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver!
Astoundingly advanced and exceedingly premium, this 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is designed for pickup excellence. This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Silverado 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Silverado 1500 is ready for whatever.This low mileage Regular Cab pickup has just 11,968 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. Standard features include Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB charging ports so your crews equipment is always ready to go. Remote keyless entry, power windows, and air conditioning offer modern convenience and comfort, while lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, intellibeam automatic high beams, and an HD rear view camera keep your crew safe. The useful Teen Driver systems also allows you to track driving habits and restrict certain features once you hand over the keys. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Teen Driver, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Astoundingly advanced and exceedingly premium, this 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is designed for pickup excellence. This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Silverado 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Silverado 1500 is ready for whatever.This low mileage Regular Cab pickup has just 11,968 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. Standard features include Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB charging ports so your crews equipment is always ready to go. Remote keyless entry, power windows, and air conditioning offer modern convenience and comfort, while lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, intellibeam automatic high beams, and an HD rear view camera keep your crew safe. The useful Teen Driver systems also allows you to track driving habits and restrict certain features once you hand over the keys. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Teen Driver, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Window, power front, passenger express down
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Exhaust, single outlet
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Suspension Package, Standard
Brake lining wear indicator
Automatic Stop/Start (Not available with (5W4) Special Services Package, (9C1) Police Pursuit Package or (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Included with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package.) (Included with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine, (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package, (5W4) Special Service Package or (9C1) Police Pursuit Package.)
Exterior
Intellibeam
Door handles, black
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Bumpers, front, Black (semi-gloss)
Bumpers, rear, Black (semi-gloss)
Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, gate function manual, no EZ Lift (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Removed when (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate is ordered.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (incandescent)
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
3 Years of Remote Access. The Remote Access Plan gives you simplified remote control of your properly equipped vehicle and unlocks a variety of great features in your myChevrolet mobile app. See dealer for details. (Does not include emergency or securi...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, 2-speakers (Requires Regular Cab model.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Sirius XM, delete (Can be upgraded to (U2K) SiriusXM.)
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
GVWR, 6800 lbs. (3084 kg) (Requires 2WD Crew Cab, Double Cab or Regular Cab Long Bed model with (L3B) TurboMax engine. Requires 2WD Double Cab or Regular Cab Long Bed model and (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 18,788 KM $43,498 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus RX 350 Premium - Cooled Seats - Premium Audio 27,255 KM $45,998 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac SRX 165,847 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500