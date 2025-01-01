Menu
Be the talk of the town in your new 2024 Chevrolet Trax Activ! Features include: power sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, remote start, push-button start, forward collision warning, blind spot monitor, gloss black wheels, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 84 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $29995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25059
  • Mileage 35,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Be the talk of the town in your new 2024 Chevrolet Trax Activ! Features include: power sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, remote start, push-button start, forward collision warning, blind spot monitor, gloss black wheels, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 84 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $29995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

SUNROOF
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
GLOSS BLACK ALLOY WHEELS
REMOTE START
PUSH-BUTTON START
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
BLIND SPOT MONITOR

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Chevrolet Trax