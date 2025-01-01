$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Heated Seats
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,302KM
VIN 2C4RC1ZG2RR138713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA0117
- Mileage 60,302 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!
Practicality reigns supreme in this stunning Grand Caravan. This 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need tons of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This van has 60,302 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This ideal family hauler is stacked with amazing standard features such as heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, 2nd row captain's chairs, 60-40 split folding 3rd row bench seats, a heated TechnoLeather synthetic leather steering wheel, dual-zone front air conditioning, power sliding rear doors, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Connectivity is handled via a 7-inch display powered by Uconnect 5, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM satellite radio, an integrated center stack radio, and USB mobile projection. Additional features also include forward collision warning with active braking, remote engine start, front and rear cupholders, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Forward Collision Alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG2RR138713.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Sliding Doors
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan