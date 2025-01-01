$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 3GTUUCED8RG254132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250219A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, Tow Package
With a bold profile and distinctive stance, this 2024 Sierra turns heads and makes a statement on the jobsite, out in town or wherever life leads you. This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more!
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2024 GMC Sierra 1500