Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, Tow Package

With a bold profile and distinctive stance, this 2024 Sierra turns heads and makes a statement on the jobsite, out in town or wherever life leads you. This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sierra 1500s trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more!

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

12295413

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 3GTUUCED8RG254132

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250219A
  • Mileage 0

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2024 GMC Sierra 1500