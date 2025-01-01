$72,938+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$72,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,000KM
VIN 3GTUUEE85RG180120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Spray-on Bedliner, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Tow Package
With a bold profile and distinctive stance, this 2024 Sierra turns heads and makes a statement on the jobsite, out in town or wherever life leads you. This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Built for adventure, this ultra capable GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 comes very well equipped with an off-road suspension with skid plates, perforated leather seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, body-coloured exterior accents and a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this amazing pickup truck also features a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology, a HD rear vision camera plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $509.90 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Recovery hooks, Red
Suspension, Off-Road with 2" factory installed lift and monotube shocks
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Engine, Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.)
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires TK10*43 Crew Cab 4WD model with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Exhaust, dual system (Includes chrome exhaust tips. Not available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Steering column, power rake and telescoping
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
In-Vehicle Trailering App
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Steering wheel, wrapped
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Power outlet, interior power outlet, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Exterior
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Mirror caps, high gloss Black
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Lighting, perimeter
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight with LED stop, turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Wipers, front rain-sensing
Grille (Black chrome header and grille insert bars with gloss black accents.)
Safety
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Trailer Camera Provisions and trailer viewing software
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Safety Alert Seat (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Hitch View with image adjustment, Pan/Zoom/Tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
2024 GMC Sierra 1500