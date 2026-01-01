Menu
The 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation in Black with its 4×4 drivetrain offers superb handling and power for those who crave both performance and style. This Crew Cab Short Box is designed for those who need the robustness of a truck coupled with a touch of elegance. The Sierras exterior features a commanding presence with its robust black finish and stylish alloy wheels, ensuring you make a statement on the road. Step inside, and youre greeted with a well-thought-out interior that focuses on comfort and functionality. Luxurious heated seats and a heated steering wheel provide warmth during those chilly winter months. Technology enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced connectivity options including Bluetooth, a navigation system, and smart device integration. With a backup camera, lane assist, and cruise control, every drive is not only comfortable but also safe. The added convenience of remote start and keyless entry ensure that this vehicle is as practical as it is secure. This truck is ideal for individuals and families who need a versatile vehicle for work or play. Whether youre tackling tough terrain or navigating city streets, the GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation has the engineering to get you where you want to go. Contact the dealership today to learn more and make this impressive truck your own.

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

54,148 KM

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation

13502102

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,148KM
VIN 3GTUUCED8RG354702

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,148 KM

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Power Driver Seat

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Departure angle: 24 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Approach angle: 19 deg
GVWR: 3,175kg (7,000lbs)
Engine displacement: 2.7 L
Rear tires: 275/60SR20.0
Front tires: 275/60SR20.0
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 14.2L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning active
Fuel tank capacity: 90.8L
Exterior height: 1,918mm (75.5)
Wheelbase: 3,744mm (147.4)
Turning radius: 7.1m (23.5')
Front legroom: 1,131mm (44.5)
Rear legroom: 1,102mm (43.4)
Rear headroom: 1,019mm (40.1)
Front hiproom: 1,554mm (61.2)
Exterior parking camera rear: HD Rear Vision Camera yes
Exterior length: 5,890mm (231.9)
Ground clearance (min): 206mm (8.1)
Fuel economy combined: 13.6L/100 km
Towing capacity: 4,037kg (8,900lbs)
Forward collision: Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Braking mitigation
Appearance: analog
Payload: 898kg (1,980lbs)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Premium audio system: Premium GMC Infotainment System
Front headroom: 1,092mm (43.0)
Horsepower: 310hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 92.3mm x 102.0mm (3.63 x 4.02)
Rear shoulder room: 1,656mm (65.2)
Engine litres: 2.7L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy highway: 12.9L/100 km
Internet access capable: Wi-Fi Hotspot capable
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Primary LCD size: 13.4
Torque: 430 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,529mm (60.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,690mm (66.5)
Exterior body width: 2,062mm (81.2)
Engine torque: 430 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Hitch Class: IV
Curb weight: 2,263kg (4,990lbs)

2024 GMC Sierra 1500