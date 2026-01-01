$52,888+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$52,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,148 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation in Black with its 4×4 drivetrain offers superb handling and power for those who crave both performance and style. This Crew Cab Short Box is designed for those who need the robustness of a truck coupled with a touch of elegance. The Sierra's exterior features a commanding presence with its robust black finish and stylish alloy wheels, ensuring you make a statement on the road. Step inside, and you're greeted with a well-thought-out interior that focuses on comfort and functionality. Luxurious heated seats and a heated steering wheel provide warmth during those chilly winter months. Technology enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced connectivity options including Bluetooth, a navigation system, and smart device integration. With a backup camera, lane assist, and cruise control, every drive is not only comfortable but also safe. The added convenience of remote start and keyless entry ensure that this vehicle is as practical as it is secure. This truck is ideal for individuals and families who need a versatile vehicle for work or play. Whether you're tackling tough terrain or navigating city streets, the GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation has the engineering to get you where you want to go. Contact the dealership today to learn more and make this impressive truck your own.
Orleans Mitsubishi
613-702-4412