$95,238+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$95,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,235KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GT49PEY1RF154452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,235 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Power Pedals, Apple CarPlay!
Bold and burly, this GMC 2500HD is built for the toughest jobs without breaking a sweat. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 44,235 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is AT4. Get ready to shred with this Sierra HD AT4, complete with an off-road suspension package, skid plates, hill descent control, red recovery hooks, a spray on bedliner and a blacked-out front grille. This sweet truck also comes with leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen premium infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera with hitch guidance, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and a ProGrade trailering system with an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-road Suspension, Power Pedals, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $665.79 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Bold and burly, this GMC 2500HD is built for the toughest jobs without breaking a sweat. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 44,235 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is AT4. Get ready to shred with this Sierra HD AT4, complete with an off-road suspension package, skid plates, hill descent control, red recovery hooks, a spray on bedliner and a blacked-out front grille. This sweet truck also comes with leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen premium infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera with hitch guidance, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and a ProGrade trailering system with an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-road Suspension, Power Pedals, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $665.79 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power Options
Power pedals
Safety
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Trailering equipment
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Trendline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION 43,394 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Limited - Leather Seats - Low Mileage 15,505 KM $69,998 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac XT4 Sport SPORT, AWD, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE, ENHANCED VISIBILITY PACKAGE 39,898 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$95,238
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 GMC Sierra 2500