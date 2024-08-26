$120,930+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$120,930
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GT49WEY3RF443438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour JET BLK FORGE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 440860
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PREP PAC!
For more than 80 years, the Myers Automotive Group has brought exceptional vehicles and world-class service to drivers in the Ottawa area. Myers Orleans Chevrolet Buick GMC is proud to serve Greater Ottawa, and to continue the tradition of excellence that the Myers name is known for. We are your trusted and professional choice since 1942!
Bold and burly, this GMC 3500HD is built for the toughest jobs without breaking a sweat.
This 2024 GMC 3500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 3500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.
This onyx black sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 3500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Gooseneck / 5th Wheel Prep Pac. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Incentives expire 2024-08-26. See dealer for details.
At Myers Orleans Chevrolet, you'll find an impressive inventory of brand-new Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles. But we don't stop there! We also offer an amazing array of gently-used cars, trucks, and SUVs from Chevrolet, as well as a selection of alternate-brand used vehicles from some of Canada's favourite auto makers. When you choose to shop with Myers, you're not limited to what you can find on our well-appointed lot. You've got the resources of an entire automotive group at your fingertips! Our friendly, no-pressure sales team will go through your list of must-haves, and will match you with the vehicle from Myers that checks off all the right boxes.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
For more than 80 years, the Myers Automotive Group has brought exceptional vehicles and world-class service to drivers in the Ottawa area. Myers Orleans Chevrolet Buick GMC is proud to serve Greater Ottawa, and to continue the tradition of excellence that the Myers name is known for. We are your trusted and professional choice since 1942!
Bold and burly, this GMC 3500HD is built for the toughest jobs without breaking a sweat.
This 2024 GMC 3500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 3500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.
This onyx black sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 3500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Gooseneck / 5th Wheel Prep Pac. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Incentives expire 2024-08-26. See dealer for details.
At Myers Orleans Chevrolet, you'll find an impressive inventory of brand-new Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles. But we don't stop there! We also offer an amazing array of gently-used cars, trucks, and SUVs from Chevrolet, as well as a selection of alternate-brand used vehicles from some of Canada's favourite auto makers. When you choose to shop with Myers, you're not limited to what you can find on our well-appointed lot. You've got the resources of an entire automotive group at your fingertips! Our friendly, no-pressure sales team will go through your list of must-haves, and will match you with the vehicle from Myers that checks off all the right boxes.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PREP PAC
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom - Apple CarPlay 67,004 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 76,093 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD SL - Navigation - Leather Seats 130,357 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$120,930
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 GMC Sierra 3500