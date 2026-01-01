$68,938+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLE
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$68,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,001KM
VIN 1GT49TEY1RF215243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights, CornerStep, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Towing Package, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Touchscreen, 4G LTE, StabiliTrak, Teen Driver, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
This immensely capable 2024 GMC 3500HD has everything you're looking for in a heavy-duty truck. This 2024 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2024 GMC 3500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 3500HD is all the truck you'll ever need. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 88,001 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 3500HD SLE comes ready to work with plenty of useful features including a heavy-duty locking differential, aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel audio controls and 4G LTE capability, remote keyless entry, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED lights. Additionally, this truck also comes with a remote locking tailgate, rear vision camera, a leather wrapped steering wheel, StabiliTrak, cruise control, power windows, power locks and trailering equipment.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $449.06 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filtration monitoring
Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Suspension Package (Not available with (X31) Off-Road Package.)
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L gas V8 engine. Not included with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Interior
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Air vents, rear (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
GMC Connected Access capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
Steering wheel, wrapped
GMC Premium information Display- 13.4" diagonal Multicolour touch screen
Exterior
Single Rear Wheels
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Bumper, front chrome lower
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Bed Step, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features. NOTE: Auto release can be disabled if ball hitch is installed. See Owner's manual for details (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Grille, Chrome surround with chrome insert bars
Safety
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only (Included and only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models. Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) Sierra HD Pro Safety.)
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use (Included and only available with (PDI) Sierra HD Pro Safety.)
Indicator-Seat Belt WARNING, Rear Seat (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
LED Signature DRLs
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$68,938
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 GMC Sierra 3500