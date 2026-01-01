2024 GMC Sierra 3500

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...

Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...

Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only (Included and only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models. Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) Sierra HD Pro Safety.)

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use (Included and only available with (PDI) Sierra HD Pro Safety.)

Indicator-Seat Belt WARNING, Rear Seat (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)