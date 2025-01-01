Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> Compact sedan shoppers have always preferred the Honda Civic for one reason; its simply the best. This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>This 2024 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything.This low mileage sedan has just 11,220 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=J2CEAngxzNQial8IGlZKMrrkk7GmZmRq target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Civic Sedans trim level is Sport. With aggressive exterior styling and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters with a dedicated sport mode, this Civic Sport is aimed for those who want even more thrill and fun. It also comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low-speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high-tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$224.67</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2024 Honda Civic

11,220 KM

Details Description Features

$32,138

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12136384

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$32,138

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,220KM
VIN 2HGFE2F54RH118525

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 450141A
  • Mileage 11,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Compact sedan shoppers have always preferred the Honda Civic for one reason; it's simply the best. This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2024 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything.This low mileage sedan has just 11,220 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Sport. With aggressive exterior styling and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters with a dedicated sport mode, this Civic Sport is aimed for those who want even more thrill and fun. It also comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low-speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high-tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $224.67 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start 11,115 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier 51,611 KM $29,138 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback - Low Mileage for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback - Low Mileage 294 KM $36,138 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,138

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2024 Honda Civic