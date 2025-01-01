$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V
LX-B 2WD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN 2HKRS3H28RH001339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250373A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera
This Honda CR-V impresses with refined dynamics and superior efficiency. This 2024 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Honda's ubiquitous CR-V features a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the interior of this CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX-B 2WD. This incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a refreshed 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include front collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information.
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2024 Honda CR-V