2024 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H0285
- Mileage 40,630 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Window Defroster
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Approach angle: 17 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.2L/100 km
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 8.5L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Departure angle: 21 deg
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Exterior height: 1,700mm (66.9)
Tailpipe finisher: black
Ground clearance (min): 176mm (6.9)
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
Curb weight: 1,832kg (4,039lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Appearance: digital
Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Engine horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Engine litres: 2.5L
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6)
3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse (PDW-F&R) front and rear
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Ped & Cyclist mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Emergency communication system: Kia Connect
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.)
Tracker system: Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial)
GVWR: 2,450kg (5,401lbs)
Rear folding activation: power
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial)
Exterior length: 4,815mm (189.6)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Kia Sorento