2024 Kia Sportage
EX AWD - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$34,067
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,642KM
VIN KNDPVCDF9R7288508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA0116
- Mileage 44,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $35089 - Our Price is just $34067!
A spacious cabin, comfortable ride and a generous list of standard features are among the many things that make this Kia Sportage stand out. This 2024 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2024 Kia Sportage reimagines innovation in motion. It pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and purpose, while delivering all the comforts and connectivity modern adventures require. With engaging dynamics, unrivaled capability and superior efficiency, this SUV really leaves no stone unturned.This SUV has 44,642 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX AWD. Step up to this Sportage EX and be rewarded with a dual-panel sunroof, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and remote engine start. Additional standard features include heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control, alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, and an upgraded 12.3-infotainment system now with inbuilt navigation, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, front collision mitigation, and a rearview camera with parking guidance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2024 Kia Sportage