<b>Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Compare at $35089 - Our Price is just $34067! <br> <br> A spacious cabin, comfortable ride and a generous list of standard features are among the many things that make this Kia Sportage stand out. This 2024 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>This 2024 Kia Sportage reimagines innovation in motion. It pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and purpose, while delivering all the comforts and connectivity modern adventures require. With engaging dynamics, unrivaled capability and superior efficiency, this SUV really leaves no stone unturned.This SUV has 44,642 kms. Its grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hOItrKueUSLUUf1TQb2AbYeRLYoNzoWy target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Sportages trim level is EX AWD. Step up to this Sportage EX and be rewarded with a dual-panel sunroof, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and remote engine start. Additional standard features include heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control, alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, and an upgraded 12.3-infotainment system now with inbuilt navigation, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, front collision mitigation, and a rearview camera with parking guidance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection. <br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $35089 - Our Price is just $34067!

A spacious cabin, comfortable ride and a generous list of standard features are among the many things that make this Kia Sportage stand out. This 2024 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2024 Kia Sportage reimagines innovation in motion. It pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and purpose, while delivering all the comforts and connectivity modern adventures require. With engaging dynamics, unrivaled capability and superior efficiency, this SUV really leaves no stone unturned.This SUV has 44,642 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sportage's trim level is EX AWD. Step up to this Sportage EX and be rewarded with a dual-panel sunroof, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and remote engine start. Additional standard features include heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control, alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, and an upgraded 12.3-infotainment system now with inbuilt navigation, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, front collision mitigation, and a rearview camera with parking guidance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Collision Mitigation

