2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES S-AWC
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES S-AWC
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H0247
- Mileage 24,909 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES combines comfort and confidence. Powered by a 1.5L turbo engine and equipped with Mitsubishis advanced S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system, its built for year-round driving. 1.5L Turbocharged Engine Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) Rearview Camera Heated Front Seats Cruise Control Balance of Manufacturer Warranty Free Trial of XM Radio Accident free Stylish, efficient, and well-equipped, this Eclipse Cross is a great value for anyone looking for a compact SUV with performance and peace of mind. **ADVERTISED SALE PRICE IS BASED ON FINANCE PURCHASE**
