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2024 Nissan Kicks
SR - Certified
2024 Nissan Kicks
SR - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,214KM
VIN 3N1CP5DV2RL548905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT
- Interior Colour BLACK-
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA0159
- Mileage 30,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
Compare at $24715 - Our Price is just $23995!
This 2024 Kicks puts you and your crew at the top of the list. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2024 Kicks is here for it.
This SUV has 30,214 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Aspen White TriCoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. Kick it with the SR trim for stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps, orange accents and contrast stitching, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Compare at $24715 - Our Price is just $23995!
This 2024 Kicks puts you and your crew at the top of the list. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2024 Kicks is here for it.
This SUV has 30,214 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Aspen White TriCoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. Kick it with the SR trim for stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps, orange accents and contrast stitching, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
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613-824-XXXX(click to show)
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2024 Nissan Kicks