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2024 Nissan Kicks
SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
51,721KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV6RL540047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA0166
- Mileage 51,721 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!
Style meets tech in this nimble and spirited 2024 Kicks. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2024 Kicks is here for it.
This SUV has 51,721 km. It's Gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Style meets tech in this nimble and spirited 2024 Kicks. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2024 Kicks is here for it.
This SUV has 51,721 km. It's Gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2024 Nissan Kicks