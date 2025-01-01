$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Rock Creek - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
8,539KM
VIN 5N1DR3BE5RC287635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baja Storm
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA0104
- Mileage 8,539 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
You can return to your rugged roots in this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder. This 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban cityscape, or the backcountry trail, this 2024 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder.This low mileage SUV has just 8,539 kms. It's baja storm in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Rock Creek. Built to take on the rugged outdoors and brave through the most unforgiving of terrains, this Pathfinder Rock Creek edition is loaded with beefy off-road suspension, locking wheel hubs, and unique exterior off-road body styling. Also standard include heated synthetic leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, and a 120V outlet to this incredible SUV. This family hauler is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2024 Nissan Pathfinder