2024 Nissan Rogue
Platinum - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,742KM
VIN JN8BT3DD7RW450127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA0107
- Mileage 15,742 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2024 Rogue aims to exhilarate the soul and satisfy the need for a dependable family hauler. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2024 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This low mileage SUV has just 15,742 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Rogue Platinum features a driver's head up display and Bose premium audio, and rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, quilted anmd perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2024 Nissan Rogue