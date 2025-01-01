Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2024 Rogue aims to exhilarate the soul and satisfy the need for a dependable family hauler. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2024 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This low mileage SUV has just 15,742 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Rogue Platinum features a drivers head up display and Bose premium audio, and rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, quilted anmd perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.<br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2024 Nissan Rogue

15,742 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
12511597

2024 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,742KM
VIN JN8BT3DD7RW450127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA0107
  • Mileage 15,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2024 Rogue aims to exhilarate the soul and satisfy the need for a dependable family hauler. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2024 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This low mileage SUV has just 15,742 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Rogue Platinum features a driver's head up display and Bose premium audio, and rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, quilted anmd perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Luxury for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 50,921 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury - Low Mileage 39,598 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano for sale in Kanata, ON
2017 Nissan Murano 240,050 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2024 Nissan Rogue