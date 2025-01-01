$33,488+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Camry
SE Auto
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$33,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,638KM
VIN 4T1G11AK2RU913880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H0286
- Mileage 59,638 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 6.1L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel tank capacity: 61.0L
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.6m (18.5')
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,843L (100.4 cu.ft.)
Auto high-beam headlights
GVWR: 2,029kg (4,473lbs)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Exterior height: 1,445mm (56.9)
Rear legroom: 965mm (38.0)
Front headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Rear headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Fuel economy combined: 7.4L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Exterior body width: 1,839mm (72.4)
Front legroom: 1,070mm (42.1)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Front tires: 215/55VR17.0
Rear tires: 215/55VR17.0
Horsepower: 203hp @ 6,600RPM
Torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 203hp @ 6,600RPM
Engine torque: 184 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,389mm (54.7)
Front hiproom: 1,407mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,466mm (57.7)
Exterior length: 4,895mm (192.7)
Wheelbase: 2,825mm (111.2)
Curb weight: 1,515kg (3,340lbs)
Payload: 514kg (1,133lbs)
Engine bore x stroke: 87.4mm x 103.4mm (3.44 x 4.07)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 2.5L
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette SofTex
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Internet access capable: Wi-Fi Connect with up to 2GB within 3-month trial
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+ mitigation w/left turn assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Toyota Camry