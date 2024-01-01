Menu
<div style=text-align:center;> <p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO<br /> <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p> <p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.</p> <p>Ask us for more details!</p> <p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p> <p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p> </div>

2024 Toyota Corolla

3,600 KM

Details

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
SE

SE

2024 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4MBE9RP199954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U1768
  • Mileage 3,600 KM

Vehicle Description



DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.



Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2024 Toyota Corolla