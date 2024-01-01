Menu
Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2024 Toyota Corolla

4,197 KM

Details Description Features

$30,498

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla

LE

11935485

2024 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$30,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,197KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE4RP145667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U1769
  • Mileage 4,197 KM

Vehicle Description



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-XXXX

613-824-5421

$30,498

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2024 Toyota Corolla